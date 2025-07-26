Trump claims US$100 million for LA fire victims now missing

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump has claimed that US$100 million raised by the FireAid benefit concert for California wildfire victims is now missing, calling it a “democrat inspired scam.” The funds were intended to assist survivors of the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles, which killed over 30 people and displaced thousands.

“FireAid is a total disaster. Looks like another democrat inspired scam. 100 million dollars is missing. Was supposed to go to the Los Angeles fire victims, fires that, with proper management, would never have even happened,“ Trump posted on Truth Social.

He also accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of withholding water resources, stating, “I have since overruled him, and it is now released. All federal housing permits have also been approved, the city is years late. Get the fire victims their approvals to rebuild, and do it now!”

The FireAid concert, organised by the Annenberg Foundation in January 2025, raised an estimated US$100 million. While initially promoted as “direct relief,“ the charity later clarified that it could not distribute funds directly to individuals. Reports indicate the money was instead allocated to local non-profits, with at least US$6.5 million going to the County of Los Angeles. It remains unclear if any funds have reached survivors. - Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti