MADANI Breakfast Programme expands to more Kuala Lumpur schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Breakfast Programme will be expanded to more schools in the capital as an early intervention measure to ensure children start their day with nutritious food.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the programme started at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Permaisuri and will continue with 13 primary schools in Kuala Lumpur involving 10,000 people.

She approved additional allocation and asked organisers to extend this programme to more schools in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Zaliha stated that every ringgit invested is a long-term investment for the health, intelligence and productivity of the next generation.

She explained that this embodies the meaning of ‘ihsan’ in the spirit of MADANI where everyone works together to build a healthy, intelligent and competitive generation.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha attended the launch of the MADANI Breakfast Programme at the Kuala Lumpur level with students from SK Seri Permaisuri in Cheras.

She noted that various studies on child malnutrition found a double burden of malnutrition in Kuala Lumpur.

Some children suffer from malnutrition while others are over-nourished without sufficient nutrients.

The risk includes a weak immune system, problems focusing on studies, and ultimately less productivity when they grow up.

These are signs of prolonged malnutrition that could lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure in adulthood. – Bernama