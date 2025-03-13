KUALA LUMPUR: Indicators that determine the success of the MADANI Economy framework have shown positive achievements thus far, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the performance of the MADANI Economy framework could be assessed via several important indicators including economic growth, unemployment rate, poverty level, inflation, trade and investment, and the country’s fiscal position.

“Hence, these indicators register positive achievements to date. The unemployment rate is stable at 3.2 per cent and the poverty rate has already decreased by 8 per cent.

“Gross domestic product grew by 5.1 per cent and inflation declined by 1.8 per cent, and total trade increased by 9.2 per cent to RM2.9 trillion,” she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a supplementary question by Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan about the achievements of the MADANI Economy to date and the challenges faced in achieving the targets.

Commenting further, Dr Zaliha said that other indicators included new debt issuance, which decreased by 17 per cent, and the fiscal deficit, which improved.

Additionally, she explained that the total amount of approved investments also rose by 14.9 per cent to RM378.5 billion, which created more than 207,000 job opportunities.

“This achievement proves the effectiveness of the MADANI Government’s economic policies and governance in ensuring inclusive and resilient development.

“The government will continue to adjust its strategy to ensure that all levels of society can enjoy economic benefits fairly and equitably,” she said.