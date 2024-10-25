MADANI Gov’t second anniversary celebration set for Nov 22-24 - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: A programme to celebrate two years of the MADANI Government will be held over three days starting from Nov 22 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said this was agreed to by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“It coincides with the date the Prime Minister took his oath of office, which was on Nov 24, 2022. Details of the programme will be announced later,“ he said at a weekly press conference after the Cabinet meeting here.

Last year, the MADANI Government’s first-anniversary celebration was held from Dec 8 to 10 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, attracting more than 230,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, commenting on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025, Fahmi said his ministry has directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ensure that all meeting venues are equipped with 5G high-speed internet facilities.

“All ASEAN meeting venues, whether at the senior officials or ministerial level, must be equipped with 5G internet facilities. This is being worked on by the Ministry of Communications,“ he said.

He noted that the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM) have been appointed as the official media and main broadcasting media respectively for the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

“I believe that with the selection of RTM and Bernama for the series of ASEAN meetings to be held throughout 2025, all media partners in the country and from abroad can better coordinate their coverage to ensure more accurate information dissemination,“ he said.

On behalf of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, Fahmi also took the opportunity to wish all Malaysians of the Hindu faith a Happy Deepavali. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated on Oct 31.