KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the MADANI Government always strives to facilitate fast and effective solutions to address any issues faced by investors.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was mentioned during a courtesy call from president and chief executive officer of Micron Technology Inc. (Micron) Datuk Sanjay Mehrotra.

“We shared insights on the key requirements for the development of the semiconductor industry in Malaysia.

“Also touched was the importance of local talent development and the factors contributing to the smooth operation of high-tech factories in Malaysia,” said Anwar.

Micron, a US-based company, is a global leader in innovative memory solutions, transforming how the world uses information.

The Prime Minister also said that Malaysia was now in a highly strategic position within the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence ecosystem.

He said that, therefore, efforts were being made to strengthen the country’s attractiveness across various economic sectors, as outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy.

In a separate post, Anwar shared that he had received a courtesy call from a delegation of the Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM), led by its president, Datuk Mohammad Sahar Mat Din.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting, they discussed several proposals related to economic development initiatives, including the concept of waqf and the use of artificial intelligence.

“I appreciate the proposal put forward by DPIM, which is in line with the government’s desire for the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 to receive an injection of good ideas and support for its implementation from industry players such as chambers of commerce and trade,” he said.