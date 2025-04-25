TAPAH: The MADANI Government has consistently balanced physical development with religious aspects in the country’s administration, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised that the government had instilled Islamic values from the early stages of education, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the Ulul-Albab education programme introduced at the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) and the Kemas Pre-Tahfiz Kindergarten Programme are among the best examples of the Unity Government’s approach in ensuring a balance between worldly and spiritual development.

“For example, through Kemas, more than 10,000 kindergarten classes have been transformed into Pre-Tahfiz centres. More than 125,000 children have been guided to memorise all 30 ‘juz’ (sections) of the Quran.

“There are also 57 MRSMs across the country that have implemented the Ulul-Albab programme,” he said during the Santuni Kasih Desa MADANI programme at Kampung Tanjong Keramat here today.

Also present were Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, called on the BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) machineries to work hard in the final hours of the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign, which ends at 11.59 pm tonight.

“Do not respond to provocation from others. This is the time for us to prove our unity and stability through the victory of our candidate,” he said.

Tomorrow’s by-election for the Ayer Kuning state seat will see a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional’s Abd Muhaimin Malek, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Bawani KS.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin due to a heart attack on Feb 22.