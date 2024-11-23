MADANI leadership shapes new era of development and inclusive economy - Chief Secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI leadership has witnessed the formation of a new era of inclusivity, integrity, and productive national development, further strengthening Malaysia’s economic and social performance, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He described the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar as excellent in various aspects of national development in the past two years.

“This achievement is a manifestation of the government’s commitment to raising the standard of living of the people and improving the country’s profile at the international level,“ he said at the inauguration ceremony of the Two-Year Celebration of the MADANI Government and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform.

Shamsul Azri noted that the efforts and approach to utilise technology and artificial intelligence (AI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was praised by the giant technology company, Google. Vice president of Google Karan Bhatia had praised the government’ efforts in AI, describing it as bold.

“This benefits the country because Google agrees and dares to make investments in Malaysia amounting to US$2 billion,“ the chief secretary said.

He also touched on the efforts of the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Peru and Brazil which increased global cooperation and was able to increase investment and trade. “What is the benefit to the people? Investment creates new jobs, especially highly skilled ones, thus increasing workers’ wages. Local businesses will feel the spillover effect in the form of business opportunities,“ he said.

The chief secretary also took note of the country’s economic performance.

Under Budget 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to be between 4.8 and 5.3 per cent with an expected fiscal deficit of 3.8 per cent, inflation rate of 1.9 per cent and unemployment rate of 3.2 percent. “These are good numbers, reflecting the government’s determination towards a more efficient administration,“ he added.

Moving forward, he said Malaysia is on the right track in realising the vision of becoming a developed and inclusive country in line with the goals the MADANI Economy.