MADANI Rakyat Programme key platform to communicate govt initiatives - PM

NILAI: The MADANI Rakyat programme (PMR) plays an important role as a platform to deliver information on government initiatives and efforts to improve the people’s well-being, strengthen the national economy and ensure efficient and effective public service delivery.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the programme also serves as a direct communication channel between the government and the people, reflecting the administration’s commitment to implementing positive transformation in the public service sector.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said among the government’s major achievements that the people should be aware of include the significant salary adjustments for civil servants this year and in the coming year, as well as the enforcement of minimum wage at all government agencies and private companies.

“The MADANI government was the first to reduce fuel prices to RM1.99, boldly increased the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,700, and ensured that government agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) pay a minimum salary of RM3,100 per month,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of the Negeri Sembilan edition of the programme at Dataran Nilai today, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The prime minister also expressed hope that the public will take full advantage of PMR to better understand the government’s policies and initiatives.

“Through MADANI Rakyat, witness for yourselves the initiatives carried out by the Digital Ministry. The KSN’s presence today also reflects the commitment towards reform in the public service. I urge everyone to use this opportunity to gain complete information.

“There are still quarters spreading negative narratives in Parliament, claiming that although this government has been in power for nearly three years, nothing has been achieved. Therefore, I have asked the KSN to ensure all MADANI Rakyat programmes are widely publicised so that the people can evaluate their effectiveness themselves,” Anwar said.

The Negeri Sembilan PMR, which opened to the public yesterday, features various activities highlighting digitalisation in efforts to bring government agencies closer to the people.

Carrying the theme ‘Digital Merentasi Generasi, Memperkasa Komuniti’ (Digital Across Generations, Empowering Communities), the programme is spearheaded by the Digital Ministry in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit and the Negeri Sembilan government as host. - Bernama