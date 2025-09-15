MAF to conduct tactical flight training in Kuantan from Sept 15-18

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Armed Forces will conduct tactical flight training from September 15 to 18 at Kuantan Air Base and in the surrounding Pahang airspace.

This training will involve fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters according to a Royal Malaysian Air Force statement.

The exercises prepare for a dynamic demonstration during the 92nd MAF Day Parade on September 20.

A Civil-Military Cooperation Carnival will also take place at the base on September 20 and 21.

The demonstration will showcase MAF’s ability to defend national sovereignty and conduct hostage rescue operations.

Several explosions will occur during the demonstration as part of the training scenarios.

The public should not panic if they see low-flying aircraft or hear explosions during this period.

Residents are invited to join the 92nd MAF Day celebration with the theme ‘Angkatan Masa Hadapan: Kedaulatan Dijulang, Pertahanan Diperkasa’.

The event will feature static displays of MAF assets and live dynamic demonstrations for public viewing. – Bernama