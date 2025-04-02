MAF to implement perception management to correct misconceptions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will implement various measures to manage public perception following inaccurate views directed at the security forces, particularly on social media.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar said perception management would be carried out through activities, actions and engagement efforts to correct these misconceptions while utilising multiple channels, including the media, for wider dissemination.

“We will carefully assess the best way to manage this perception. If we look at social media, some individuals lack knowledge (about MAF), and we will work together to provide accurate information about MAF and its direction.

“That is why I always emphasise the importance of the media in informing the public about what we do. We will also conduct impact studies on these initiatives,“ he said at a press conference after a ceremony to mark the commencement of duties as the 23rd Chief of Defence Force at Wisma Pertahanan today.

He added that the perception management would highlight human capital development across MAF’s three branches and the success of various training programmes undertaken by the force.

Earlier, Mohd Nizam inspected the Main Honour Guard from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment at the ceremony attended by Army Chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and Air Force Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

He also said that the upcoming town hall session with MAF veterans would address frequently raised issues, including pensions, gratuities and medical benefits, as well as provide updates on actions to be taken regarding their concerns.

“We will listen to what they have to say and inform them of our latest initiatives while addressing their issues. Perhaps the lack of direct engagement all this time has led to numerous grievances, giving the impression that we are not sensitive to the veterans’ concerns,” he said.

Mohd Nizam also said MAF personnel should reject factionalism and division driven by personal interests to build a united force founded on discipline and integrity.

“We must strengthen and nurture a culture of mutual respect, honest discourse and constructive feedback. A culture of critique and respect cannot be forced but must instead be built on trust and sincerity, in honour of the oath of service we have sworn,” he said.