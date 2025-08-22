MAF veterans receive RM1.13 million in entrepreneurial grants since 2023

TAWAU: A total of 225 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans have received benefits from the Rural Entrepreneurship Enhancement Support grant totalling RM1.13 million since 2023.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari stated that these veterans form part of the 1,975 participants in the MAF Veteran Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme nationwide.

“The Ministry of Defence through PERHEBAT is planning various contents for MAF veteran entrepreneur empowerment programme, to ensure that the socio-economic development of these veterans is assisted to improve for the future,“ he said.

He emphasised that the programme serves as a facilitator to connect, match and channel entrepreneurial incentives such as expert services, facilities, grants and training needed by veteran entrepreneurs to develop their businesses.

Adly delivered these remarks during the completion of the Sabah MAF Veteran Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme and the presentation of SPKLB grants to nine veteran entrepreneurs.

He advised MAF veterans to leverage various other entrepreneurial schemes provided by the government including grants from the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative and the Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, he suggested that veterans explore high-growth industries such as energy transition, technology and digital sectors, and modern agro-based industries.

“I am confident that the MAF veteran entrepreneur group can also contribute to the efforts of the 13th Malaysia Plan to make Malaysia a consumption powerhouse that produces products and services,“ Adly added.

Recipient Mohd Ali Osman, a 51-year-old veteran, revealed that he and his wife produce four types of Menaq sambal products including salted fish sambal and dried shrimp varieties.

“I started with Menaq’s salty faith sauce in 2016 after I retired from the MAF, now my product market reaches as far as Brunei Darussalam, and is promoted via Tiktok, and there are also friends who bring this product as far as Germany,“ he said.

Mohd Ali produces more than 400 bottles monthly and has obtained halal certification for his products in 2024.

He described the government assistance as crucial for increasing production quality and meeting demand for sambal packages supplied to Tabung Haji. – Bernama