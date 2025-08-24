Bangladesh and Pakistan strengthen ties but war apology remains unresolved

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen their long-strained bilateral relations through increased trade and cultural exchanges.

The agreement marks a significant step between two nations that became bitter enemies following their separation in 1971.

Dhaka confirmed that its demand for an apology from Islamabad for wartime atrocities remains unresolved despite the diplomatic progress.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar described the potential benefits for both countries as tremendous during his landmark visit to Dhaka.

“The scope and possibility of doing good for the two peoples of our two countries is tremendous,“ said Dar, who is the most senior Pakistani official to visit since 2012.

Pakistan’s military faces accusations of widespread atrocities during the 1971 conflict that led to East Pakistan becoming independent Bangladesh.

Hundreds of thousands were killed during the war, with Bangladeshi estimates placing the death toll in the millions.

Many in Dhaka continue to demand that Islamabad formally apologise for the wartime killings.

Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain acknowledged that the apology issue remains unresolved while agreeing to strengthen bilateral ties.

“We have reached a consensus that the pending issues must be resolved so they don’t stand as obstacles in our relationship,“ Hossain told reporters.

Both nations signed agreements to deepen their trade and economic cooperation while boosting cultural exchanges.

Analysts suggest that neighbouring India will be watching these developments closely following its own recent conflicts with Pakistan.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi turned icy in August 2024 after a mass uprising ended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule, prompting her flight to India. – AFP