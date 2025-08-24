Mexican boxer Chavez Jr released pending drug cartel trial

MEXICAN boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will be released from custody while awaiting trial for alleged connections to drug cartels.

The 39 year old son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez appeared before a federal judge in northwestern Sonora state on Saturday following his deportation from the United States.

Defence lawyer Ruben Fernando Benitez confirmed his client’s immediate release following the court’s decision.

“The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment” regarding the boxer’s release.

Chavez faces serious charges including organised crime participation without a leadership role and allegedly smuggling weapons into Mexico secretly.

Benitez acknowledged that “very strict measures” including a travel prohibition were imposed but assured his client’s full compliance.

Prosecutors requested three additional months to compile evidence against the boxer according to local media reports.

The court scheduled the next hearing for November 24 to review the case progress.

United States authorities arrested Chavez in July for immigration violations and illegal presence in the country.

American officials stated Mexico sought Chavez for suspected connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation.

Mexican authorities transferred Chavez to a Hermosillo prison following his deportation from the United States.

The boxer’s arrest occurred shortly after his decisive defeat against YouTube personality turned boxer Jake Paul in California.

Chavez potentially faces four to eight years imprisonment if convicted on all charges according to his legal representative. – AFP