MAHB ordered to prevent KLIA2 power outage recurrence after incident

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has been ordered to take necessary action to prevent a recurrence of the recent power outage at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is the MADANI Government spokesperson, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke had briefed the Cabinet today on the incident and confirmed that a detailed report will be prepared and is expected to be completed within two to four weeks.

“The report will provide a thorough explanation of what exactly happened and outline the steps MAHB will take to ensure such incidents will not recur,” he told a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting here today.

Addressing the incident, Fahmi noted that backup systems functioned effectively during the outage, ensuring that critical airport systems remained operational.

“The existing backup systems successfully maintained all critical functions at KLIA Terminal 2 throughout the incident,“ he said.

Yesterday, MAHB confirmed that a temporary power disruption occurred at KLIA Terminal 2 following a flashover incident involving cable termination, but assured that the airport operations were not affected, as essential systems continued running without interruption.

Loke also expressed strong disapproval over the incident, saying it was completely unacceptable and had tarnished the country’s image. - Bernama