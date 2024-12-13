MAHB pledges RM1.4m in flood relief aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has pledged RM1.4 million to aid flood-affected communities in areas surrounding three airports - Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu, and Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu.

In a statement today, MAHB said it has supplied 1,000 modular tents to each of these airports and to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to be deployed at flood relief centres to provide temporary shelter for displaced individuals.

“In addition to providing monetary contributions, MAHB also worked with government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and other related agencies to distribute essential supplies to affected communities, including hygiene kits and non-perishable food items.

“Moving forward, the relief package will also include bedding sets and equipment to further support immediate recovery efforts,“ it said.

Managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the company is working closely with NADMA, GLCs/GLICs and other agencies to ensure that aid is delivered swiftly and effectively.

“Our priority is to foster resilience within these communities during these trying times,“ he added.

These measures reflect MAHB’s unwavering commitment to stand by its staff and local communities during challenging times.