Maid among 12 foreign women held for working as GROs in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An Indonesian domestic worker was among 12 foreign women detained by the Immigration Department during a raid on an entertainment centre early today.

Enforcement Division director Basri Othman said checks revealed the woman held a valid permit to work as a maid but had violated the terms by working as a guest relations officer (GRO) at night.

Further inspection showed some of the women were employed in factories, had overstayed their permits, and several lacked identification documents.

“In the operation at 1.30 am, the women — three Indonesians, seven Thais, and two Vietnamese — aged between 20 and 35, were found entertaining customers,” he told reporters.

Several women attempted to escape through the back door but were swiftly detained.

Basri said preliminary investigations found all 12 had been working at the premises for about six months, earning between RM150 and RM250 per hour.

The case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963, with detainees taken to the Seberang Jaya Immigration Office before transfer to the Jawi Immigration Detention Depot. - Bernama