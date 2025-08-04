PGMall celebrates 8 years with inaugural summit

PGMall, a homegrown Malaysian online shopping platform and the e-commerce arm of Public Gold Group, marked its eighth anniversary with its first-ever PGMall Summit 2025.

The event, themed “From Malaysia, For Malaysians,“ was held at Pullman KLCC in Kuala Lumpur and was attended by over 350 sellers and ConsuMerchants.

The summit was officiated by several key figures, including Public Gold Group’s founder and executive chairman, Datuk Seri Louis Ng; PGMall’s director, Datin Seri Yvonne Lim; and PGMall’s chief operating officer, Jerry Ng.

Founded in 2017, PGMall has grown into a leading platform known for its focus on transparency, sustainability, and fairness for sellers. The platform features a flat 5% transaction fee, which is one of the country’s lowest and provides sellers with a simple and predictable cost structure. This model allows sellers to keep more of their earnings, promoting sustainable business growth. According to Ng, PGMall’s mission is to empower both sellers and consumers in the digital economy without burdening sellers with high commissions.

PGMall’s innovative “ConsuMerchant Sharing Economy” model has helped it attract over 2 million active shoppers and 30,000 sellers across Malaysia.

The term “ConsuMerchant,“ created by Ng, combines “consumer” and “merchant” to reflect the philosophy that “every consumer can be a merchant”.

This model includes the “Forever Cashback” program, a referral-based rewards system where shoppers can earn 0.5% cashback on their own purchases and up to 3.5% cashback from the purchases made by people they have referred.

All registered users are automatically enrolled in the “Shop, Share & Earn” campaign to continuously earn rewards.

The summit also served to recognize outstanding performance, with six awards presented to sellers and ConsuMerchants.

The awards included the Top Growth Seller, Top Preferred Seller, and Top Choice Seller awards for sellers, and the Top Personal Sales ConsuMerchant, Top Group Sales ConsuMerchant, and Top Active Frontline ConsuMerchant awards for ConsuMerchants.

PGMall is dedicated to championing local entrepreneurship with a long-term vision that prioritises shared growth over short-term profits. The platform’s people-first approach fosters a supportive ecosystem where sellers are empowered and not burdened by excessive fees or rigid rules.

Sellers on PGMall benefit from a large customer base, the flexibility to choose their logistics partners, and dedicated account support.

The ConsuMerchant network further expands their reach through a trusted, referral-based community.