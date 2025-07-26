MAIPs drought recovery project in Kenya wins IFRC recognition

KANGAR: The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) has officially commended the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) for its ‘MAIPs Ndengu Revolution’ project in Kitui, Kenya.

The initiative, focused on post-drought recovery, was lauded for its long-term impact on vulnerable communities.

IFRC Regional Director for Africa, Charles Mbeeta Businge, presented the recognition during a roundtable discussion with the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, in Nairobi last week. The event coincided with MAIPs’ ‘Safar Ilmi 2025’ programme.

“Through the Ndengu Revolution project, MAIPs has developed a medium- and long-term recovery approach for communities affected by drought in Kenya,“ stated MAIPs. The project supplies ndengu (green gram) seeds, agricultural resources, and livelihood training, ensuring recipients achieve self-reliance beyond immediate relief.

The initiative has been featured in global reports, including IFRC publications highlighting zakat’s role in international humanitarian efforts. Charles Businge noted that MAIPs demonstrated how zakat can drive disaster recovery and poverty alleviation.

“The project is an exemplary model of Islamic philanthropy integrated into the global humanitarian agenda,“ he said.

Launched in 2018, the project underscores Malaysia’s growing influence in cross-border Islamic aid, merging faith-based giving with sustainable development. - Bernama