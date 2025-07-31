Two Turkiye nationals missing after yacht capsizes near Pulau Yu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two Turkiye nationals remain missing after their sailing yacht capsized in stormy waters near Pulau Yu on Tuesday. A third crew member was rescued after drifting at sea for 25 hours.

Terengganu Maritime director Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang confirmed the incident, stating that the yacht, Daisy, had departed Pulau Tioman, Pahang, en route to Pattani, Thailand, before overturning approximately 30 nautical miles from Pulau Yu.

“One victim, Ates Demiroren, was rescued by a local tugboat crew, while the yacht’s captain and another man remain unaccounted for,” he said in a statement.

A search and rescue operation was launched at 3 pm today, with patrol vessel Perkasa 48 deployed to the area. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Terengganu Maritime Operations Centre at 013-7464357. - Bernama