KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), particularly its Asnaf Tracking Unit, has been instructed to locate a female Muslim convert (mualaf) who recently went viral on social media after expressing her intention to leave Islam, claiming she had received no assistance and had been abused by her husband.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this was to ensure immediate assistance could be extended to the woman.

“I have watched the viral video and have contacted MAIWP to search for the woman so that we can offer help. At the same time, I believe there is a need to meet her personally to obtain further details, as there are still many unclear matters,” he told reporters after an engagement session with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and MAIWP’s strategic partners for 2025, held here today.

He also urged the woman or anyone who knew her to contact MAIWP so that further action and appropriate support could be given.

On the woman’s claim that she was beaten and abandoned by her husband while pregnant, Mohd Na’im said if the allegations were true, she has the right to dissolve the marriage under the Syariah law.

“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), before his passing, left an important message; that husbands must not oppress their wives. When a woman embraces Islam through marriage, the husband’s responsibility to guide and care for her becomes even greater,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also called on the Muslim community to be more compassionate towards converts who needed support and aid so that they do not feel sidelined or lose faith in the religion.

“We need to show empathy and concern. I would also like to advise mosques, suraus, and all Islamic agencies, including MAIWP, to treat converts seeking help with kindness,” he added.

He said as of May this year, MAIWP had registered 1,098 converts in the Federal Territories compared to 968 last year. A total of RM9.3 million in aid has also been disbursed.

Mohd Na’im further assured that all agencies under his purview would assist every individual in need, including converts who needed support, protection, and guidance.

“I do not want a single overlooked case to lead to the religious agencies being blamed or viewed negatively. We will continue to improve and ensure that those in need receive the help they deserve,” he said.