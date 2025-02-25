KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is now ranked 36th in the Global Soft Power Index 2025, with a score of 46.1 out of 100, according to a report by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The latest ranking reflects Malaysia’s progress across key pillars such as People and Values, Governance, and Education and Science, highlighting the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

A significant milestone is Malaysia’s rise to 12th place in the ‘Future Growth Potential’ attribute, climbing seven spots from the previous year, its positive economic outlook and expanding role in global business and trade.

Malaysia also recorded notable progress in the People & Values pillar, moving up seven places to 32nd.

Additionally, the country’s ‘Friendly People’ ranking saw an 11-place jump to 25th, reflecting increasing international recognition of Malaysia’s warmth and hospitality, while its reputation for trustworthiness improved, securing 30th place globally.

Brand Finance Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Alex Haigh, said Malaysia’s upward trajectory in the index highlights its evolving status as a global influencer.

“The country’s substantial progress across critical pillars such as Governance and Education and Science underscores its strategic alignment with economic and geopolitical shifts,” he said in a statement today.

“With its commitment to transparent governance, enhanced ethical standards, and an increasingly robust educational system, Malaysia is positioning itself as a hub for innovation and long-term growth on the global stage.”

In the Governance pillar, Malaysia ranked 35th, after making significant strides in the ‘High Ethical Standards and Low Corruption’ attribute, improving to 29th place. This advancement reflected its ongoing commitment to strengthening governance practices and reinforcing transparent, ethical leadership amid global challenges.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s education system climbed 11 spots to 30th place, underscoring the country’s efforts to enhance education infrastructure and academic excellence.

The Global Soft Power Index is compiled by Brand Finance based on responses from over 170,000 participants across more than 100 countries.

The index evaluates perceptions of 193 United Nations member states across 55 metrics, providing a benchmark for assessing national influence through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion.