Malaysia advances ASEAN semiconductor supply chain at ASEMIS 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is taking decisive steps to reinforce ASEAN’s semiconductor supply chain framework through the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025, aiming to solidify the region’s position as a global tech hub.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted ASEAN’s strategic neutrality and capacity to become the world’s leading semiconductor hub.

“With industries increasingly reliant on semiconductors, ASEAN is at a historic turning point,” he said in a statement.

The summit, themed “Shaping the Future of ASEAN’s Semiconductor Industry,” will be held in Petaling Jaya tomorrow.

Hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), it seeks to enhance public-private sector collaboration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver the keynote address, with 500 attendees, including policymakers, industry leaders, and analysts from across ASEAN and Asia.

MSIA president Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai emphasised the summit’s role in fostering business growth.

“ASEMIS 2025 provides a platform for stakeholders to network and shape the semiconductor industry’s future,” he said.

Panel discussions will feature industry leaders from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, focusing on regional cooperation and innovation. – Bernama