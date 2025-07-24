Kita MADANI carnival in Muar offers summons discounts and free dental checks

JOHOR BAHRU: A 30 per cent discount on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic summonses is expected to be one of the main attractions at the Kita MADANI Carnival, held in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign in Muar later this month.

Information Department (JaPen) director-general Julina Johan said the payment counter will be set up specially at Dataran Tanjung Emas from 10 am on July 26 and 27, giving visitors the opportunity to settle their outstanding summonses at a reduced rate.

“This is a rare opportunity that is not often offered, although it is subject to terms and conditions. We hope the summons discount will encourage greater public participation while providing direct benefits to the community,” she told Bernama.

She said a total of 12 federal and state government departments and agencies, as well as private entities, will offer service counters and interactive exhibitions to visitors during the carnival.

Among them is the National Registration Department, which will provide identity card replacement and correction services, along with consultations on citizenship records.

Also featured are briefing sessions on retirement savings, use of the i-Akaun portal and long-term financial planning by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to undergo free dental check-ups as well as basic cleaning and fillings, along with oral health education, provided by the Johor Bahru Dental Office.

“The Road Transport Department will also provide services such as driving licence renewal, summons checks and payments, and guidance on using the myJPJ application. The Muar Municipal Council will open counters for assessment tax payments, business licence applications and renewals, and general enquiries.

“The National Population and Family Development Board will offer free health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose, and cervical cancer tests for women,” she said.

The launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign, expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 27, will also feature a variety of side events such as the carnival and the Merdeka 6.8KM Fun Run & Walk at Dataran Tanjung Emas, Muar.

Other side programmes include the Bakti Komuniti MADANI at Taman Tun Sulaiman Ninam Shah, Muar, and the Permukiman Komuniti MADANI Semenanjung 2025 at Bistari Mini Stadium, Ayer Keroh, Melaka. - Bernama