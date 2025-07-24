Roberto Firmino joins Al-Sadd from Al-Ahli on two-year deal

FORMER Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has joined Qatar’s Al-Sadd after Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli confirmed the Brazilian’s departure from the club on Wednesday.

Firmino has signed a two-year deal with the Qatar Stars League champions, having led Al-Ahli to the Asian Champions League Elite title in Jeddah in May.

“I’m happy because we made history at the club during these two years together,“ the Brazilian said in a farewell video released by the Saudi club.

“The best moment was to become the champions of Asia. I’m very grateful for this.”

Firmino spent two seasons with Al-Ahli after joining from Liverpool and played a key role in the club’s first continental title win, scoring six times in 12 games in the Asian Champions League Elite.

He provided assists for both of his club’s goals in their win over Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in the final in May to become the first player - alongside clubmates Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy - to win continental titles in Asia and Europe.

Firmino’s performances saw him named the competition’s most valuable player.

The 33-year-old joins an Al-Sadd side that won last season’s domestic title to qualify for the next edition of the Asian Champions League Elite. - Reuters