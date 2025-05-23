Malaysia aims for 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025

BANGKOK: Malaysia is targeting to establish 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations nationwide by the end of 2025, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said Malaysia aspires to become a regional hub for EV production and innovation while strengthening the entire EV value chain.

“The government is focusing on improving and upgrading nationwide charging infrastructure to boost EV sales and attract potential investors to this growing segment.

“Our target is to have approximately 10,000 charging stations across Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, by the end of this year,“ he said during an address at a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora in Thailand on Thursday.

Fadillah highlighted Malaysia’s National Investment Aspirations, which aim to position the country as a global supply chain hub by attracting high-quality investments and enhancing the capabilities of local industries.

“I believe Malaysia has great potential in the EV segment. As EV sales increase, more investors will be drawn to the sector,“ he said.

However, Fadillah acknowledged the current challenges, particularly the demand for faster direct current (DC) chargers over alternating current (AC) chargers.

“We are working closely with Petronas and other industry players to address this issue. Our ministry is ensuring sufficient charging connectivity, including along highways, in rural areas, and across other parts of Malaysia,“ he explained.

Earlier in the evening, over 200 Malaysians, including business owners, entrepreneurs, and students, attended the dinner hosted by Fadillah at a hotel in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district.