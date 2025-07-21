Malaysia aims for regional AI leadership with 2026-2030 action plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government is crafting the National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan 2026–2030 to establish the country as a regional AI leader and improve its global AI rankings.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo revealed that Malaysia currently ranks 26th in the Stanford HAI AI Index (2023) and 24th in the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index 2024.

“On local talent development, the government has already rolled out several large-scale initiatives to boost the nation’s workforce readiness for AI adoption,“ Gobind said in Parliament.

He highlighted the ‘AI for My Future’ programme, a collaboration with Microsoft, designed to train nearly 800,000 Malaysians through interactive modules.

The minister was responding to Batu Gajah MP Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu’s query on Malaysia’s AI preparedness, covering technology transfer, talent development, and governance integration.

Gobind also noted MDEC’s initiatives, including MyDigital Maker and Cikgu Juara Digital, which focus on robotics and data analytics training for students and educators.

Additionally, the AI@Work programme with Google aims to train 445,000 civil servants using AI tools like Gemini and Notebook LLM to improve public service efficiency.

The government is also reviewing legal frameworks to draft dedicated AI legislation, ensuring governance aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to become a regional AI hub. - Bernama