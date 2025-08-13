Malaysia aims to be regional cloud hub by 2030 with new policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its ambition to become a leading regional cloud and digital hub by 2030 with the launch of the National Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP).

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that the NCCP aligns with MyDIGITAL and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint to unlock economic potential.

A recent study by the Asian Development Bank Institute and AWS projects that a one per cent increase in cloud adoption could add RM10.5 billion to Malaysia’s GDP.

Gobind highlighted that accelerating cloud adoption from 2024 to 2028 could generate an additional RM110 billion in economic value.

He noted that global tech players are investing billions in Malaysia’s digital infrastructure, including new cloud regions and data centres.

The NCCP focuses on five core pillars, including public-private sector guidance, data protection, and environmental sustainability.

Gobind emphasised that the policy ensures inclusive digital transformation across sectors, institutions, and communities.

The NCCP also serves as a national action plan to maintain Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

The Digital Ministry stated that the policy will enhance efficiency in both public and private sector digitalisation.

It will also strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to compete in the digital economy.

Designed as a dynamic policy, the NCCP can adapt to technological changes and global cloud computing challenges. - Bernama