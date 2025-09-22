Malaysia aims to become technology creator, not just user, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must reposition itself as a technology nation by becoming a creator of technologies rather than merely a user.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong stated that while reaching the level of advanced nations might take 10 to 15 years, Malaysia could lead in “middle technologies” by building capabilities for the global supply chain.

“We can create technologies for Malaysia and for the rest of the world as long as we are part of the supply chain to advanced technological nations,” he said at a document exchange to mobilise 50 million ringgit in aerospace financing.

Liew stressed the importance of expanding funding channels, urging government-linked entities to explore innovative financing models for local firms.

He explained this support would help local companies evolve from serving multinationals into becoming niche technology owners and creators through sustained research and development investment.

MTDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat announced a pilot aerospace financing programme to support small and medium enterprises ready to move up the value chain.

The programme mobilises 50 million ringgit through partnerships with Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd and MBSB Bank.

This includes 10 million ringgit in equity funding from MTDC for Micron Concept Aerostructures Sdn Bhd, complemented by 40 million ringgit in debt facilities from financial partners.

MTDC group chief executive officer Mohammad Hazani Hassan said the mobilisation demonstrates how government-linked investors can accelerate Malaysia’s aerospace ambitions.

“Through AEEEIF, we are investing in firms that commit to certification and human capital growth so that every ringgit drives competitiveness, creates better jobs and strengthens links to global original equipment manufacturer supply chains,” he said.

The initiative supports the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint 2030, which targets 55.2 billion ringgit in annual revenue and 32,000 jobs by 2030.

It also aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, particularly its mission to enhance technological capabilities for a digitally vibrant nation.

Under the Aerospace and Electrical and Electronics Ecosystem Investment Fund, MTDC may invest up to 10 million ringgit per eligible company via redeemable convertible preference shares.

The fund prioritises firms pursuing international certification, capacity building, and advanced technology adoption to create highly skilled technical jobs.

On the Aeromart Summit Kuala Lumpur 2025 scheduled for December, Abdul Rahman said the event aims to connect buyers and sellers while attracting global investors.

“We also hope that this event can grow into a national platform for the aerospace industry in the years to come,” he added. – Bernama