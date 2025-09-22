Azalina affirms statutory rape law, dismisses calls for change

MELAKA: The government remains committed to upholding international standards in cases of rape, particularly those involving minors.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the recent view expressed by Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was his personal opinion.

She told reporters that the government adheres to the international standard that statutory rape is statutory rape.

Azalina stated she does not think the government will be shifting away from that position.

She made these comments after attending the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan-level Anti-Bullying Tribunal Townhall session at the Al-Azim Mosque Auditorium.

Yesterday, Mohd Yusoff had suggested that discussions be held on the issue of consensual rape cases to consider action against both parties involved.

Azalina said any proposal to improve the law could be channelled to the Criminal Law Reform Committee.

Meanwhile, she hinted that the Legal Affairs Division may hold a townhall session with minors to gather their feedback for the drafting of the Anti-Bullying Bill.

The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament at the end of this year.

Azalina suggested doing it together with the Children’s Commissioner and inviting children to speak and share their views.

She noted that this law is meant for them and they may have their own ideas, suggestions, or criticisms.

Azalina added that today’s children are smart and very conscious of social media and other issues.

She said they might give insights that adults themselves are not aware of. – Bernama