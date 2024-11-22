Malaysia aims to establish platform for progressive defence dialogues during ASEAN Chairmanship - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to establish a platform for constructive, open, and progressive defence discussions with its strategic dialogue partners during its ASEAN Chairmanship next year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this approach is part of ASEAN’s strategy to address the increasingly complex global geopolitical, security, and defense challenges.

With the theme “ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity,“ Mohamed Khaled emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to fulfilling its role effectively to benefit all member nations while ensuring regional stability and security.

“We resolve to build on the achievements that have elevated ASEAN, delivering lasting benefits to member countries and promoting regional well-being,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled was in Vientiane, Laos, attending the 18th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 11th ADMM-Plus, which concluded yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled announced that at the end of the meeting, Laos officially handed over the chairmanship of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to Malaysia, witnessed by the chief delegates from all participating countries.

“2025 will be a milestone year for Malaysia. Not only will we chair ASEAN, but it will also mark the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community’s establishment, and we will launch the ASEAN Community Vision 2045,“ he said.

Malaysia has previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015, each time playing a key role in strengthening regional cooperation and advancing economic integration.