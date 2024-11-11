Malaysia aims to finalise South China Sea code of conduct with ASEAN in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hopes to finalise the South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC), which is aimed at preventing conflicts and tensions in the South China Sea, when it chairs ASEAN next year.

This was stated by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin during a courtesy call by the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, at the Defence Ministry today.

“I also expressed Malaysia’s hope that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, a procedural code to prevent conflicts and tensions in the South China Sea, will be finalised during Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year,“ he shared on Facebook.

According to him, Malaysia and China have various defence cooperation arrangements, including through a memorandum of understanding signed in 2005, which will continue to be strengthened in line with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The meeting with the representative from China is part of the country’s practice and approach within the context of defence diplomacy.

“The meeting discussed various matters, including opportunities to enhance cooperation in defence technology and industry,“ said Mohamed Khaled.