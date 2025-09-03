PUTRAJAYA: As the Chair of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia aspires to set a new standard for global governance, revolving around long-lasting values, of inclusivity, diversity and future-oriented planning.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia is committed to advancing the priorities of ASEAN, with the people at the heart of its efforts.

“These are indeed, modelled on Malaysia’s MADANI rates and principles. While meetings have been held, across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community over the past few months, we are constantly hard at work, gearing up for even more significant gatherings in the months ahead,” he said in his speech at the Foreign Ministry’s breaking of fast programme with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Present were Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and members of the diplomatic corps.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj were also in attendance.

Mohamad said Malaysia values its collaboration with all of its friends and partners, to ensure that the chairmanship continues to strengthen and benefit the people of ASEAN, as well as the broader global community

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, taking over from Laos, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, reflecting the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time as ASEAN Chair after holding the role in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Founded on Aug 8, 1967, ASEAN currently comprises 10 Southeast Asian nations -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- while Timor-Leste’s full membership is still being processed.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia is a nation built on diversity, where different cultures and religions co-exist in harmony.

“The practice of sharing Iftar (breaking of fast) is a beautiful testament to this, where friends and neighbours from all backgrounds, come together to experience the spirit of Ramadan.

“This holy month teaches us that unity is strengthened through shared experiences, and that mutual respect and compassion, are the foundations of a peaceful society. Tonight, we celebrate the values of inclusivity and solidarity that define Malaysia,” he said.