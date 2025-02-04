KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines advised their customers to be wary of suspicious messages or comments from fake accounts pretending to be their customer service representatives.

The airline reported that there has been an increase in fake accounts reaching out to customers and pretending to be customer service representatives in the comments section of their official social media accounts.

“Do not engage with these scammers, as they may ask for your personal details, payment information, or direct you to fraudulent links.

“Only trust our official, verified accounts on Facebook and X @malaysiaairlines (look for the blue verification tick),” it said through its X account today.

Malaysia Airlines also reminded customers to engage only with their official, verified accounts or reach them through their live chat.