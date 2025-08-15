WASHINGTON: Two US senators have urged a congressional investigation into Meta Platforms following a Reuters report on its internal AI policies. The document reportedly allowed chatbots to engage in romantic or sensual conversations with children.

Meta confirmed the document’s authenticity but removed controversial sections after Reuters raised questions. Senator Josh Hawley criticised Meta for only retracting the policy after being exposed.

Hawley called for an immediate investigation, stating Meta’s actions warrant scrutiny. Senator Marsha Blackburn also supported the probe, citing Meta’s failure to protect children online.

Meta defended its stance, calling the policy examples erroneous and inconsistent with company guidelines. The company declined to comment on the senators’ demands for an inquiry.

Blackburn highlighted the need for stronger child protection laws, referencing the stalled Kids Online Safety Act. The bill aims to enforce stricter social media regulations for minors.

The Meta document reportedly permitted AI chatbots to engage in provocative interactions with children. One example allowed a bot to compliment a shirtless eight-year-old child.

Senator Ron Wyden condemned Meta’s policies, arguing AI chatbots should not be shielded by legal protections. He called for accountability over potential harm caused by the bots.

Senator Peter Welch stressed the importance of AI safeguards, particularly for child safety. The Senate recently moved to allow state-level AI regulations amid federal inaction.

Several states have already enacted laws restricting AI misuse, including bans on generating child exploitation material. The debate over AI regulation continues as tech policies evolve. - Reuters