$!Berjaya Langkawi Resort: Where Rainforest Meets the Sea

Nestled between the emerald waters of the Andaman Sea and the lush ancient rainforest of Langkawi Island, Berjaya Langkawi Resort offers a truly unique escape where luxury meets nature. Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic getaway, a family on vacation or an adventurer in search of outdoor thrills, this award-winning resort has something unforgettable for everyone.

A Breathtaking Natural Setting Imagine waking up to the gentle rustle of rainforest trees or the sound of waves lapping below your water chalet. Berjaya Langkawi Resort is beautifully set within a 70-acre rainforest, home to exotic flora and fauna, with panoramic views of Burau Bay. It’s not uncommon to spot dusky leaf monkeys, hornbills and flying lemurs as you stroll the resort’s wooden walkways. The resort offers seamless access to both rainforest and sea, allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in Langkawi’s unparalleled natural beauty.

Unique Water Chalets & Rainforest Villas The Resort is famous for its overwater chalets, a rare find in Malaysia. Perched above the tranquil sea, these chalets blend traditional Malay architecture with modern luxury. Wake up to sunrise views over the bay, enjoy a glass of wine on your private balcony or watch the sunset paint the sky in shades of gold. Prefer to be wrapped in greenery? The Rainforest Chalet and Studio are nestled within the jungle, offering privacy, serenity and the soothing sounds of nature.

Dining With a View Berjaya Langkawi Resort presents a rich and diverse culinary landscape, with eight distinct restaurants and bars poised to satisfy every craving. At Beach Brasserie, guests can enjoy beautifully presented Western cuisine right beside the private beachfront, ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Dayang Café serves a mix of Malaysian and international dishes, buffet spreads with live‑cooking stations plus à la carte options for all-day-dining. For fine Cantonese fare in an Asian‑inspired décor, head to Oriental Pearl. Pahn Thai Restaurant, built on stilts over water, offers exquisite Thai cuisine with stunning views of the Andaman Sea and Mount Mat Chinchang. Meanwhile, outlets like the Lobby Lounge, Rimba Sports Bar, Poolside and Boat House Bar offer snacks, cocktails, live sports, laid‑back ambience and poolside refreshments. Whether craving local street fare, international classics, fine dining or casual drinks by the sea, the Resort offers a dining experience that immerses guests in a gastronomic journey reflective of the island’s vibrant flavours.

Fun for All Ages Being a family-friendly destination that caters to travellers of all ages, The Little Monkey Club, children’s pool, playground and family-sized accommodations make it a hassle-free option for parents. Nature walks, cycling and fauna spotting tours are engaging for younger guests while still entertaining for adults. Recreation & Adventure With extensive recreational options, guests enjoy seawater adventures like jet‑skiing, parasailing, kayaking, island‑hopping, banana boat rides, mangrove kayaking, jungle trekking, bird watching, beach volleyball, pickleball, cycling, gym access and tours including night safari mangrove tour.

An Oasis of Wellness: Taaras Spa No visit to Berjaya Langkawi Resort is complete without a session at the award-winning Taaras Spa. Surrounded by rainforest and inspired by ancient Asian healing traditions, the spa offers massages, facials, body treatments and holistic therapies using natural ingredients. It's the perfect way to relax, unwind and reconnect with yourself during your stay.

A Premier Island Retreat for Business & Leisure Events Apart from being a private and tranquil island paradise for a rejuvenation escapade, Berjaya Langkawi Resort has always been regarded as one of the finest destinations for various business and leisure events, and is also the preferred venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions (MICE) in Malaysia. Boasting a pillarless ballroom on the island that hosts up to 900 persons with 8 other individual meeting rooms, the Resort is an ideal venue for just about any and every occasion on your calendar. Events can also be arranged at the beautiful and serene private beach.