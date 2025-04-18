KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has announced its highly anticipated return to Brisbane, reinstating direct flights to Queensland starting Nov 29, this year.

In a statement today, the airline said the tickets for the Brisbane route with promotional all-in return fares starting from RM1,999 for economy class, and from RM8,999 for business class.

The airline said the route will be served by the all-new A330neo aircraft fleet on selected Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) routes, offering enhanced passenger comfort, fuel efficiency and cutting-edge cabin features.

“This strategic move reaffirms our commitment to the Australian market and complements increased frequencies to Sydney and Melbourne to better serve both leisure and business travellers,” it added.

Malaysia Airlines noted that Australia remains one of its key international markets, with growing demand from both inbound and outbound segments.

Meanwhile, it said the airline has also expanded flight frequencies across its Asia-Pacific network with added services to popular cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Surabaya, Phuket and Trivandrum.

“This strategic move not only enhances connectivity for both business and leisure travellers but also reinforces Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to meeting growing regional travel demand and strengthening its presence across key markets,” it said.

On another note, Malaysia Airlines also unveiled its latest co-branded aircraft livery in partnership with Manchester United.

The bespoke livery, now featured on the airline’s flagship A330-300, blends the national pride of Malaysia with Manchester United’s global sporting prestige.

“The unveiling was made even more memorable with the presence of Manchester United legends Dimitar Berbatov, Nemanja Vidić, and Luís Nani, who joined the celebrations in Malaysia.

“Fans can look forward to a not-to-be-missed public meet-and-greet session from April 18 to 20 at the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Arena, offering an exciting opportunity to interact with the football greats,“ it added.