Malaysia allocates RM2 billion for new SALAM submarine cable network

KULAI: The government has allocated RM2 billion for the MADANI Submarine Cable Connection (SALAM) project to improve internet connectivity and data transmission across Malaysia.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated this initiative will strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure in line with Malaysia MADANI framework principles.

She explained the project addresses capacity limitations of the existing 1Malaysia People’s Cable System (SCREAM) which has been operational for many years.

“SCREAM has been established for a long time, and its capacity is now reaching its limits.”

“Therefore, there is an urgent need for us to build a new submarine cable network,” she said.

Teo highlighted that data transmission demand is growing rapidly due to artificial intelligence expansion and increased digital platform usage.

“The volume of data being transmitted via the internet today is extremely large, and it continues to rise sharply in this era of AI.”

She made these comments when asked about SALAM’s impact following its announcement in the 2026 Budget last Friday.

The 3,190-kilometre submarine cable will be constructed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

This undersea route will connect from Sedili in Johor to Kuching and Sibu in Sarawak before extending to multiple Sabah locations.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil previously stated SALAM will replace the SCREAM system which has served for over ten years. – Bernama