Rachel Arnold beats Aifa Azman to reach Silicon Valley Open second round

NATIONAL women’s squash player Rachel Arnold progressed to the second round of the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, United States by defeating compatriot Aifa Azman on Saturday.

The world number 20 secured her first-round victory at SquashZone with scores of 11-6, 9-11, 12-10, 15-13 in just 39 minutes.

Arnold now faces a significant challenge against world number 10 Georgina Kennedy of England in the next round.

Kennedy previously defeated Arnold during their first encounter at the Professional Squash Association World Championship in Egypt last year.

The Malaysian athlete will seek to overcome her higher-ranked opponent in this crucial second-round match. – Bernama