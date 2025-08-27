Malaysia and Brunei reaffirm commitment to finalise land boundary by 2027

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Brunei have reaffirmed their commitment to finalise the demarcation and survey of Sector F-G by May 2027 based solely on the watershed principle.

This commitment was formalised in a joint statement following discussions between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during the 26th Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

The consultation serves as the highest bilateral mechanism between both nations for reviewing cooperation progress and discussing mutual interests.

Both leaders unequivocally reaffirmed their commitment to the 2009 Exchange of Letters and the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding on joint demarcation.

“These binding instruments clearly stipulate that any undelimited or undemarcated land boundary between the two countries will be resolved based on the existing five Land Boundary Agreements,” the statement said.

They further recalled the 2024 Exchange of Notes on making joint progress in Sector F-G signed during the previous year’s consultation.

The leaders noted outcomes from the Special Joint Brunei-Malaysia Land Boundary Committee meeting held on May 8, 2025.

They reiterated both countries’ commitment to jointly determine a single watershed and complete demarcation by May 31, 2027.

Significant progress has already been achieved with 214.638 kilometres or 41% of the land boundary demarcated and surveyed since 2012.

“Recognising the need to maintain momentum, both leaders agreed in principle that consideration could be given to a MoU on Phase Two of the Joint Demarcation,” the statement added.

This second phase aims to achieve 66% of total land boundary demarcation by 2028.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on health cooperation between their health ministers.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s three-day state visit included a state welcome at Istana Negara and meetings with the King.

Brunei remains Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in ASEAN with total trade amounting to RM7.53 billion in 2024.

Bilateral trade reached US$690 million between January and June this year, comprising exports of US$500 million and imports of US$190 million. – Bernama