Beutea expands to 300 outlets in Malaysia’s RM146bil halal market

(from left) Alice Wong, Operation Director of BEUTEA; Tengku Datuk’ Hishammuddin Zaizi; Rennie Lee, joint deputy CEO of IGB & CEO of Mid Valley City; Jess Wong, executive director of BEUTEA at the BEUTEA’s Halal celebration & Passion Fruit Milk Tea launching ceremony

MALAYSIAN lifestyle tea brand Beutea Holdings Sdn Bhd is capitalising on the nation’s thriving RM146.6 billion halal market with ambitious expansion plans that will see the company grow from 70 to nearly 300 outlets in the coming years. The Kuala Lumpur-based tea chain, which recently achieved an ASEAN record for Jasmine Grape Tea sales, represents a new wave of lifestyle brands targeting Malaysia’s health-conscious consumers while respecting traditional tea culture values. Record-Breaking Performance Drives Expansion Under the leadership of Executive Director Jess Wong, Beutea achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over one million cups of their signature Jasmine Grape Tea in just 12 months. The brand sold exactly 1,029,121 cups between May 2024 and April 2025, securing an ASEAN record that was officially recognized in May 2025. “At Beutea, we believe true quality begins at the source,“ Wong explained during the awards ceremony at UOB Plaza on May 21, 2025. “We handpick only the finest tea leaves from China’s renowned Wuyi Mountains and hand-brew every cup fresh to the highest standards.”

Halal Certification Strategy Targets Growing Market The company’s strategic focus on halal certification aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s economic priorities. The halal sector currently contributes 7.7% of the nation’s GDP, and under the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030, Malaysia aims to grow halal exports to RM300 billion by 2030. Many of Beutea’s current outlets have already received halal certification, with the company progressively extending certification across its entire network. This positions Beutea to capture a larger share of Malaysia’s rapidly expanding Halal food and beverage market. Innovation Meets Tradition Beutea differentiates itself through a unique approach that bridges traditional Chinese tea culture with modern lifestyle demands. The brand’s outlets in popular locations like Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley, and Johor Bahru feature Instagram-ready aesthetics while maintaining the warmth of traditional teahouses. The company’s innovative Fruit Veggie Tea Series exemplifies this balance, combining premium jasmine tea with fresh ingredients like bitter melon and apple. These health-focused beverages cater to Malaysia’s younger generation, who increasingly prioritise wellness without sacrificing taste.

Competitive Positioning and Pricing Strategy Beutea positions itself as an accessible alternative to premium tea brands like Chagee, offering competitive pricing while maintaining quality standards. The brand’s app-based loyalty rewards program helps retain customers in Malaysia’s competitive beverage market. Key menu items include: White Peach Oolong Milk Tea - smooth and creamy signature blend Tropical Fruit Tea - refreshing fruit-forward option Bitter Melon Apple Tea - innovative health-focused creation Forest Roasted Tea - limited-edition seasonal offering International Expansion on the Horizon Beyond Malaysia, Beutea has established its first international presence in Singapore and plans to enter Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and Mauritius. The expansion strategy includes various formats: shopping mall outlets, kiosks, flagship stores, and concept stores. “We are ready to scale our presence across Malaysia’s malls, lifestyle hubs, and online channels,“ Wong stated. “Strategic partnerships, our strong entry into the Halal market, and our commitment to championing authentic tea culture will power Beutea’s next chapter of growth.”