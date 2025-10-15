Sivasangari powers into Silicon Valley Open squash final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian squash star S. Sivasangari has stormed into the final of the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, United States.

The world number eight and third seed produced a commanding performance to reach the championship match.

Sivasangari dominated Egypt’s seventh seed Salma Hany in their semi-final encounter.

She needed just twenty-two minutes to secure a straight-games victory with scores of 11-3, 11-9, and 11-5.

The Malaysian displayed her characteristic precision and composure throughout the match.

This impressive win earns her a well-deserved place in the tournament’s title decider.

She will now face top seed Olivia Weaver of the United States for the championship.

Weaver has historically held the advantage in their head-to-head meetings.

The American has emerged victorious in seven of their eight previous encounters.

Weaver secured her own spot in the final by defeating England’s Georgina Kennedy.

She also won in straight games with a convincing 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 victory in the other semi-final. – Bernama