Focus Point & Miss Tourism Int’l mark World Sight Day 2025

The campaign aligned with the 2025 World Sight Day global theme, emphasizing the critical importance of routine eye examinations and preventive care measures. Through its Focus Point Caring Hearts Charity Foundation and educational initiatives, the company continues advancing its mission to democratise access to quality vision care.

Focus Point’s roadshow offered visitors complimentary comprehensive eye screenings, educational sessions covering vision care and myopia management, and opportunities to donate pre-owned eyewear for distribution to underserved communities.

The week-long campaign, themed “Every Story Counts,“ brought together 37 international representatives spanning all continents to share perspectives on eye health challenges and progress in their respective regions. The initiative successfully engaged over 2,000 members of the public throughout its seven-day run.

MALAYSIA’s premier optical retail chain, Focus Point Vision Care Group Sdn Bhd, concluded its World Sight Day 2025 roadshow with a spectacular finale event at Mid Valley Megamall, featuring collaboration with Miss Tourism International delegates from around the globe.

“Every story counts because behind every pair of eyes is a life, a dream, and a future worth protecting,“ stated Datuk Liaw Choon Liang, Founder, President & CEO of Focus Point Holdings Berhad.

“Through initiatives like this, we hope to inspire more people to care for their vision and understand that eye health truly connects us all.”

The Miss Tourism International delegates delivered presentations highlighting diverse eye health challenges across continents. Topics ranged from escalating myopia prevalence in Asia to cataract prevention programs in Africa and accessibility barriers in remote South American regions. Their collective testimonies reinforced that vision care represents a universal priority transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

Focus Point also educated attendees about the remarkable complexity of human eyes – the body’s second most sophisticated organ after the brain, comprising over two million working components that require proper maintenance and regular monitoring.

The successful week-long campaign not only reached thousands of visitors but also featured public health presentations by Eye Care Professionals, fostering greater understanding of comprehensive vision care practices.

The finale event concluded with an emphatic call to action urging everyone to “Love Your Eyes” by scheduling regular check-ups and supporting initiatives that advance vision care accessibility.

Focus Point’s 360° Advanced Primary Eye Care Screening remains available at participating outlets throughout Malaysia. Appointments can be booked via shorturl.at/kBLU8.

With over 200 outlets nationwide and more than 250 Eye Care Professionals, Focus Point continues leading Malaysia’s optical retail sector while driving public awareness on eye health through annual World Sight Day campaigns and community programs.

For additional information about Focus Point and its vision care initiatives, visit www.focus-point.com.my or the company’s Facebook page.