Malaysia and Netherlands sign semiconductor MoC to boost industry ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Netherlands to enhance strategic collaboration in the semiconductor industry.

The agreement was signed by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Vincent Karremans in The Hague.

This partnership will leverage Dutch expertise in advanced chipmaking to strengthen Malaysia’s semiconductor value chain.

Tengku Zafrul stated that the collaboration focuses particularly on assembly, testing and packaging segments.

He emphasised that both nations will build a more resilient semiconductor ecosystem for mutual benefit.

The minister confirmed this initiative aligns with Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy objectives.

This strategy aims to attract 500 billion ringgit in investments by 2030.

It also targets creating high-value local companies and training 60,000 Malaysian engineers.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry highlighted the importance of diversifying global supply chains.

This cooperation ensures both nations remain competitive amid rapid technological changes.

The memorandum establishes an Annual Bilateral Semiconductor Dialogue platform for ongoing cooperation.

This platform will facilitate joint progress reviews of specific initiatives between both countries.

It will enable information exchange on industry policies and current market trends.

The agreement also coordinates talent development programs and research collaboration.

Technology sharing between Malaysian and Dutch semiconductor firms will be enhanced through this partnership. – Bernama