Malaysia and Pakistan urged to adopt aggressive bilateral policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for Malaysia and Pakistan to reignite their bilateral cooperation with a more aggressive and forward-looking policy.

He stated that relations between the two countries have become somewhat stagnated despite their long-standing history.

Anwar emphasised the need for a renewed practical approach anchored in clear policies for mutual survival.

“We would have to work on existing partners but open up new avenues and Pakistan is one of the countries that we look forward to working together,“ he said at the Pakistan-Malaysia Business and Investment Conference.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic trade and investment cooperation during the official visit.

Anwar noted the deep cultural educational and intellectual connections shared by both nations.

He stressed that modern cooperation must also be grounded in economic pragmatism beyond traditional ties.

Political stability clear economic policies and efficient mechanisms are essential to accelerate decision-making processes.

Economic resilience must extend beyond domestic boundaries to ensure sustainable growth.

“We have realised that dependency on one country one system will be futile,“ Anwar added.

He emphasised the need to expand trade relations and work towards a strong formidable ASEAN.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored the private sector’s critical role in driving growth.

He firmly believes that governments should lay foundations while private sectors drive growth engines.

Business should be run by business houses entrepreneurs and private sector experts rather than governments.

The sole government role is to act as a catalyst promoting business-friendly environments.

Muhammad Shehbaz encouraged Malaysian and Pakistani companies to pursue joint ventures and partnerships.

Greater private sector involvement would strengthen regional competitiveness and innovation.

Establishing operations in Pakistan provides a strategic gateway to vast regional and global markets.

Through Pakistan companies can jointly access Gulf markets on competitive terms.

He expressed confidence that combined efforts would unlock new horizons of trade and investment. – Bernama