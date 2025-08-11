Malaysia and Senegal strengthen bilateral ties in trade and halal industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Senegal are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, haj, waqf, and the halal industry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted these areas as key discussion points during a courtesy visit by Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Yassine Fall.

“We also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in West Asia and the African continent,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

Fall is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, reciprocating Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s trip to Senegal in May 2024.

In 2024, Malaysia’s trade with Senegal reached RM1.37 billion, with exports amounting to RM1.35 billion and imports valued at RM14.1 million.

The discussions reflect both nations’ commitment to expanding economic and diplomatic ties.

The halal industry remains a significant area of potential growth for Malaysia and Senegal.

This visit underscores ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration between the two countries.

Trade and investment opportunities are expected to benefit businesses in both markets.

The meeting also addressed shared concerns in regional stability and development.

Malaysia continues to strengthen its partnerships with African nations.

Senegal’s engagement signals growing interest in Southeast Asian markets.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of mutual economic growth.

The halal sector presents a key avenue for future joint ventures.

Malaysia’s expertise in Islamic finance and waqf management was also discussed.

The visit marks a step forward in enhancing diplomatic and economic relations.

Future collaborations may include knowledge-sharing in Islamic economic practices.

The talks align with Malaysia’s broader strategy to expand its global trade network.

Senegal’s participation highlights Africa’s increasing role in international trade.

The meeting concluded with optimism for stronger bilateral ties ahead. - Bernama