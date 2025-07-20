Malaysia and Singapore boost ties in GovTech, housing, and public sector reform

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are deepening cooperation in three key areas – GovTech, public housing, and public sector reforms – to improve public service efficiency.

The initiative follows discussions during Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar’s three-day working visit to Singapore.

Shamsul Azri highlighted Singapore’s expertise in GovTech as a model for Malaysia, which is in the early stages of implementation.

“We want to learn from Singapore, especially in GovTech, where they have already made progress. We are still launching our own system,“ he said.

Affordable housing was another focus, with Malaysia keen to adopt best practices from Singapore’s Housing Board.

“Their public housing system is efficient, and we aim to replicate that success,“ he added.

The third area of collaboration is public sector reform. Shamsul Azri noted Singapore’s openness to sharing knowledge.

“Singapore welcomed our proposals, and we held productive discussions on strengthening government cooperation,“ he said.

Speaking at the Sports Carnival of the Alumni Association of MRSM Malaysia (ANSARA Malaysia), Shamsul Azri also emphasized the importance of healthy living. Citing Singapore’s higher life expectancy of 83.5 years compared to Malaysia’s 75 years, he urged Malaysians to adopt better lifestyle habits.

“Prevention is better than cure. Taking care of health early is crucial,“ he said. - Bernama