Malaysia and South Korea to sign defence industry MoU in October

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korea and Malaysia will sign a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation this October, marking a significant advancement in their strategic partnership.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia Yeo Sung-bae confirmed this agreement will make South Korea only the second country with both defence and defence industry partnerships with Malaysia.

He stated that President Lee Jae-myung and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim share a firm commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

“President Lee dispatched his special envoy in July, reinforcing trust between Korea and Malaysia through unprecedented diplomatic engagement,“ Yeo said during the Malaysia-Korea Third Defence Industry Cooperation Seminar.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also attended the event where the upcoming agreement was announced.

The MoU will be signed during a meeting between Lee and Anwar on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.

Yeo expressed optimism about defence industry cooperation, noting both countries face common challenges including cyberattacks, drones, and maritime security threats.

“These asymmetric threats require joint solutions, with defence industry collaboration and artificial intelligence emerging as key components,“ he added.

He revealed that Seoul will double its defence AI research budget next year while establishing a dedicated AI defence centre and governance committee.

Korean defence companies are developing next-generation fighters, unmanned surface vessels, and AI-based combat systems, some already integrated with Malaysian partners.

“Korean companies remain committed to supporting Malaysia’s vision of building a self-reliant defence sector through these partnerships,“ Yeo stated.

The seminar attracted approximately 150 participants including government officials, academics, and defence industry representatives from both nations.

Presentations focused on AI policies and applications in defence, alongside discussions about future collaboration opportunities.

More than 20 Malaysian defence companies participated alongside major South Korean firms, facilitating meaningful exchanges between government and private sector stakeholders. – Bernama