Malaysia and Turkiye work to bring home 23 GSF volunteers in 48 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-three Malaysian volunteers detained by Israeli forces during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission are expected to be repatriated from Ashdod within 48 hours.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sought assistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to bring the Malaysians home on a special flight.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the group is scheduled to return via either Ankara or Istanbul.

He stated that Malaysia and Turkiye are expected to be among the first countries to bring their citizens home.

Anwar contacted Erdogan to arrange for the Malaysians to travel alongside Turkish nationals following diplomatic discussions with several world leaders.

The prime minister described Israel’s accusation labelling the GSF activists as terrorists as insolent.

He said the GSF’s voyage to Gaza was a humanitarian mission aimed at helping the Palestinian people oppressed by the Zionist regime.

Thousands of participants in the Free Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally marched from the Tabung Haji building to the US Embassy after Friday prayers.

The wave of support spread nationwide through special prayers and Qunut Nazilah recitations at mosques in Pahang, Sabah, Perak and Melaka.

Those detained include singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah who were aboard the Hio.

Also detained were Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad from the Grande Blu and singer Zizi Kirana from the Huga.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were detained from the Alma while Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were from the Sirius.

Razali Awang was detained from the Inana and influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, also known as Ardell Aryana, was from the Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were detained from the Estrella.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad were from the Fair Lady and Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were from the Free Willy.

The GSF comprises more than 500 activists from 45 countries sailing towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity. – Bernama