Malaysia applauds Laos for strong ASEAN 2024 Chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today extended Malaysia’s congratulations and appreciation to the government of Laos for its successful chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

In a meeting with Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Chansamone Chanyalath, held during the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Vientiane, Mohamed Khaled lauded Laos’ achievements in steering ASEAN forward, particularly in advancing regional defence cooperation.

“Under Laos’ leadership, ASEAN has made significant strides in enhancing defence collaboration, taking the defence agenda to new heights.

“Malaysia looks forward to Laos’ continued support as we prepare to take over the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025,” Mohamed Khaled said in a Facebook post.

During the same meeting, Mohamed Khaled also held informal discussions with United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, where he emphasised the role of the US as a dialogue partner in contributing to the stability and security of Southeast Asia.

He stressed the need for the US to fully acknowledge ASEAN’s approach to managing regional security challenges and the importance of prioritising ASEAN’s centrality in regional security frameworks.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khaled and his delegation arrived in Laos to attend the 18th ADMM, where Malaysia presented a proposal to enhance ASEAN’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, which would provide a more effective and unified response to regional disasters, benefiting all ASEAN member states.