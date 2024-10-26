Malaysia appreciates Ethiopia’s unequivocal support in BRICS - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia appreciates Ethiopia’s full and unequivocal support in its journey towards becoming a BRICS partner country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that Ethiopia, as a member of BRICS, has been an important pillar for Malaysia’s application to join the bloc, which collectively accounts for one-fifth of global trade.

“On behalf of the government, I must again express our profound appreciation,“ he said during a joint press conference with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

The press conference followed a bilateral meeting held as part of Abiy’s two-day maiden working visit to Malaysia.

Malaysia was officially recognised as one of 13 new partner countries in BRICS on Thursday.

The other new partner countries are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China, was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for emerging economies. South Africa joined the bloc in 2010, and it has since expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Anwar noted that Ethiopia has achieved phenomenal growth over the years and has become an important partner for Malaysia on the African continent.

He highlighted some of the commendable advancements of the landlocked state, including its economy, governance, anti-corruption initiatives, quality of education and airlines.

“I believe that, in all humility, Malaysia should emulate your success, learn from your experiences, and strive to ensure that Malaysia remains a stable and peaceful country while preparing its economy,“ Anwar said.

Meanwhile, Abiy said both countries agreed to deepen collaboration across several key areas, including agriculture, industry, mining, trade and investment.

“There are plenty of opportunities on both sides. The discussions were very fruitful in enhancing our cooperation across all sectors.

“I encourage Malaysian businesses to seize the opportunities in Ethiopia, which is a rapidly growing economy. There are many prospects available,” he said, adding that his government is committed to supporting the private sector from Malaysia.

Abiy emphasised that the longstanding diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Malaysia, which span more than half a century, need to be strengthened through visits of this kind.

He noted that the private sector, tourism and government-to-government relationships will bolster bilateral ties.

On another note, Abiy expressed Ethiopia’s interest in learning from Malaysia about federal governance, modernising cities and building infrastructure.

Earlier, Abiy and Anwar held a private meeting to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This morning, Abiy attended an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Building.

Abiy, accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew Bere and his delegation, arrived at Kompleks Bunga Raya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, at 8.30 am yesterday.

Ethiopia was Malaysia’s 26th largest trading partner in Africa in 2023, with the trade balance in Malaysia’s favour.

Trade between Malaysia and Ethiopia was recorded at RM446.8 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia amounting to RM358.6 million, an increase of 24.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

Malaysia’s exports to Ethiopia include electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, chemicals and chemical-based products, as well as textiles, clothing and footwear.